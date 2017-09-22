Woman flees after robbing taxi driver in Richmond

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a woman they say robbed a taxi driver Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the taxi around 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street and asked the driver to take her to a nearby convenience store.

When the driver arrived at the requested destination in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, she left the vehicle. She entered the cab again a few minutes later and asked the driver to take her back to Accommodation Street.

The taxi driver says when they arrived back on Accommodation Street, the woman pulled a metallic object, believed to be a firearm, and pressed it against the driver's side and demanded money.

After the driver gave her cash, she fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black woman with a light complexion. She has a tattoo of the word "pain" and hearts on her left hand. She was wearing a green San Antonio Spurs hat, a light-colored shirt and pants with a green and black Aztec print.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

