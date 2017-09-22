Cock-a-doodle-doo! Rooster available for adoption in Chesterfield

Several lanes of I-95 Northbound are closed near the Southpark Blvd exit after a tractor-trailer hit the overpass.More >>
If you're looking for a new alarm clock, avoid the stores and head over to the Chesterfield animal shelter and check out the rooster for adoption.More >>
Charges are pending in the fiery crash in Newport News that killed a 20-year-old Chesterfield man.More >>
Chesterfield police gave an "all clear" to John Tyler Community College in Chester.More >>
Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man killed when a Jeep crashed and was engulfed in flames in Newport News.More >>
