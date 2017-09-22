Cock-a-doodle-doo! Rooster available for adoption in Chesterfield

The adoption fee for the rooster is $10. (Source: Chesterfield Animal Control)

If you're looking for a new alarm clock, avoid the stores and head over to the Chesterfield animal shelter and check out the rooster for adoption.

King Arthur "is a handsome rooster who loves to greet the shelter staff in the mornings and run up and down his ramp," the shelter posted on Facebook this week.

In order to adopt King Arthur, you must live in an area zoned agricultural, the shelter said.

The adoption fee for King Arthur is $10.

