Traffic will be impacted this weekend by the West End Art Festival in Richmond.

Road access to both sides of Old Brick Road, one side of Whittall Way (from Old Brick Road to Back Street) and both lanes of Wild Goose Lane will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. The roads will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9:00pm.

