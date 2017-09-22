Concert for Charlottesville: How to watch, FAQs if you're going

A family of four safely escaped a house fire in the 8000 block of Southern Watch Place in Mechanicsville early Friday.More >>
A family of four safely escaped a house fire in the 8000 block of Southern Watch Place in Mechanicsville early Friday.More >>
The Concert for Charlottesville, an event to help benefit the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, is coming to Scott Stadium on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for the event.More >>
The Concert for Charlottesville, an event to help benefit the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, is coming to Scott Stadium on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for the event.More >>
A dozen dogs transferred to Richmond Animal Care and Control from Florida will be available for adoption this weekend.More >>
A dozen dogs transferred to Richmond Animal Care and Control from Florida will be available for adoption this weekend.More >>
The Henrico Police Department responded to a shooting late Thursday near Regency Square Mall, but when officers arrived the victim was not there.More >>
The Henrico Police Department responded to a shooting late Thursday near Regency Square Mall, but when officers arrived the victim was not there.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>