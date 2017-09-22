Concert for Charlottesville: How to watch, FAQs if you're going

The Concert for Charlottesville, an event to help benefit the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, is coming to Scott Stadium on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for the event.

WHO'S PERFORMING

Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, The Roots, Brittany Howard, and Cage the Elephant. The event promises additional special guests.

HOW TO WATCH

A live stream of the concert will begin at 5:55 p.m. ET at musicandunity.tumblr.com. This site says there are five places you can stream the concert online, both on mobile and desktop.

ABOUT THE FUNDRAISER

"The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation will benefit victims of the events of Aug. 11 and 12 in Charlottesville, along with their families, first responders, and organizations dedicated to healing," the concert website says.

IF YOU'RE GOING

Tickets are no longer available for non-Charlottesville residents.

1 p.m. -- Parking lots open. Cost to park is between $10 and $20. Parking lots will be filled, beginning with the closest lots to Scott Stadium, then working outward, using all available university parking.

4 p.m. -- Gates open.

Bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches deep will not be permitted. Bags must be clear/see-through

Items not allowed include professional cameras, weapons, laser pens, strollers (full list)

Tickets are general admission by designated section in the stadium

Concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Re-entry is not allowed

CLICK HERE for additional FAQs

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12