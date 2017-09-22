'Sunshine Dozen' dogs available for adoption at RACC on Saturday

A dozen dogs transferred to Richmond Animal Care and Control from Florida will be available for adoption this weekend.

The "Sunshine Dozen" were transferred from the Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services before Hurricane Irma hit earlier this month in an effort to make space for displaced animals taken in during the storm.

"These sunshine pups are ready to become Richmonders and be welcomed into forever homes in our city," wrote in a Facebook post.

The dogs will be available for adoption from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at RACC at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave. Four of the dogs do have adoptions pending.

