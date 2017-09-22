Family of 4 escapes house fire in Mechanicsville

A family of four safely escaped a house fire in the 8000 block of Southern Watch Place in Mechanicsville early Friday.More >>
Crews received a call around 8:57 p.m. on Thursday for an accident in the 12000 block of Howards Mill Road, near Tillers Circle.
An Ashland family is breathing a sigh of relief after learning their daughter is safe in the Virgin Islands. Sarah Lima is a graduate student at Barry University on St. Croix.
The Enon United Methodist Church is raising money for two brothers living in the dilapidated home they grew up in. The home is falling apart and has even injured one brother, causing a brain bleed.
A moped driver is recovering in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
