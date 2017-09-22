Family of 4 escapes house fire in Mechanicsville

A family of four escaped this house fire Friday morning. (Source: Hanover Fire & EMS)

A family of four safely escaped a house fire in the 8000 block of Southern Watch Place in Mechanicsville early Friday.

More than two dozen fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene just after 4:45 a.m.

Fire officials say the blaze was marked under control at 6:17 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

