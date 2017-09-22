Community steps in to help family who escaped from Mechanicsville house fire

A family of four safely escaped a house fire in the 8000 block of Southern Watch Place in Mechanicsville early Friday.

More than two dozen fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene just after 4:45 a.m.

Fire officials say the blaze was marked under control at 6:17 a.m.

All day Friday, family, neighbors, church family, and friends did whatever they could to help the Sweeney family recover.

The parents, their two children, and pets were able to get out of the house safely before firefighters arrived, they believe the fire started in the attic.

"It's amazing, in the face of tragedy, how people come together," said Pastor Chuck Ward, who knows the family from Grove Avenue Baptist Church.

Ward delivered lunch to the family and was there as people spent their day helping the Sweeney's recover items from the home.

"Going in getting sweaty and messy and hands dirty, and it doesn't make any difference," said Ward.

He says the focus on the day was on what everyone could do to help. The community brought gift cards, food, and took the time to just let the family know they are not alone during this time.

"That's what family does. We rise together and fall together," explained Ward.

The Sweeney's say they are grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have continued to see, and they're also grateful their family was unharmed.

The Hanover Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

