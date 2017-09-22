Thieves target 16 unlocked vehicles in Dinwiddie

The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office says thieves stole items from 16 vehicles this past weekend in the town of McKenney.

The sheriff's office says the vehicles on the west side of Route 1 near Old School School were targets.

Money, sunglasses and firearms were stolen on Saturday night. All of the vehicles were unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office at (804) 469-4550 or Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

