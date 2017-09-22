Maria still a Category 3; weakening expected

Hurricane Maria remained a Category 3 storm on Friday morning with winds of 125 mph.
The storm is moving northwest at 7 mph and is expected to remain off the East Coast of the U.S.
The storm will produce big waves along the coast, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and the potential for coastal flooding.
By late Tuesday and Wednesday, the far western edge of Maria could bring clouds and a few showers to eastern Virginia.
MORE INFORMATION ON MARIA:
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.