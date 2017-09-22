Henrico hotel shooting victim found 6 miles away

WATCH LIVE: Ashley Monfort is live from Henrico with updates about this shooting. CLICK HERE to stream online.

The Henrico Police Department responded to a shooting late Thursday near Regency Square Mall, but when officers arrived the victim was not there.

Police responded to the shooting at the Regency Inn around 11 p.m. just off Parham Road. The victim, who has only been identified as a man, was found nearly six miles away in a car on I-64 near Short Pump.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12