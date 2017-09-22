Henrico hotel shooting victim found 6 miles away

The Henrico Police Department responded to a shooting late Thursday near Regency Square Mall, but when officers arrived the victim was not there.More >>
Henrico's Animal Protection confirmed Thursday morning that its office has received phone calls about a pig on the loose in Glen Allen.More >>
Two Virginia-based rescue teams are beginning cleanup efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria roared across the island on Wednesday.More >>
The man, who was hiding out in a home for three hours, was arrested after he surrendered to Henrico police without incident.More >>
Karisa Shyanne Daniels of Durham, N.C., is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after a Virginia State Police trooper was shot twice at the end of a police pursuit in Henrico's West End late Tuesday.More >>
