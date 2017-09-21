High school football schedule- September 22

Friday night features a full slate of high school football action in Central Virginia.More >>
The Colonials are off to their first 3-0 start since 2005 and will meet a Meadowbrook team on Friday that they've lost to 17 straight times. New head coach Buzz Edwards leads the team after spending ten years as an assistant at Dinwiddie.More >>
The VHSL Executive Committee has approved the Richmond-area sites and the final hurdle to clear will come on October 11 with a full membership vote, which seems to be just a formality at this point.More >>
Head coach Leigh Cowlishaw says the goal is to eventually draw between eight thousand and ten thousand fans per game, but the franchise has taken a step in the right direction in terms of fans in the seats.More >>
Highland Springs has beaten Lee-Davis in 16 of the last 17 meetings, and the Confederates' lone win in the series came back in 2010. Friday the two former Capital District rivals meet in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week, with Lee-Davis looking to start turning the tide.More >>
