High school football schedule- September 22 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football schedule- September 22

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Flint Hill @ Collegiate- 4:00

Highland Springs @ Lee-Davis- 7:00 (Game of the Week)

Hermitage @ Glen Allen- 7:00

John Marshall @ Douglas Freeman- 7:00

Thomas Dale @ Matoaca- 7:00

James River @ Clover Hill- 7:00

Midlothian @ Manchester- 7:00

Atlee @ Armstrong- 7:00

Patrick Henry@ Henrico- 7:00

Hanover @ Varina- 7:00

Colonial Heights @ Meadowbrook- 7:00

Dinwiddie @ Prince George- 7:00

J.R. Tucker @ Deep Run- 7:00

Huguenot @ L.C. Bird- 7:00

Caroline @ King George- 7:00

Powhatan @ Western Albemarle- 7:00

Petersburg @ Hopewell- 7:00

New Kent @ Poquoson- 7:00

Amelia @ Bluestone- 7:00

Washington & Lee @ King William- 7:00

Colonial Beach @ Charles City- 7:00

West Point @ Northampton- 7:00

Cumberland @ Central- Lunenburg- 7:00

Benedictine @ Riverdale Baptist- 7:00

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot @ Kenston Forest- 7:00

Richmond Christian @ Isle of Wight- 7:00

George Wythe @ Cosby- 7:30

Albemarle @ Louisa- 7:30

Norfolk Academy @ St. Christopher's- 1:00 (Saturday)

