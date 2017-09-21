Petersburg teen: 'I don't want to live anymore' following bullying

A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying. The Vernon Johns Middle School student says it all has to do with a group chat where she told her friends she prefers not to date outside of her race.

It has become a 12-year-old's worst nightmare. Now, a Petersburg mother is speaking out about the bullying that finds her young daughter afraid to go to class.

Casey Johnson couldn't believe the words her daughter wrote this week.

“When my daughter comes to me and says, ‘I don’t want to live anymore,' something has to be done,” Johnson said.

It started in a group chat on social media when the 12-year-old's friends suggested she date someone. She responded, "I don't need a black boy. I need a white one."

Was that comment racist?

“No. That's a choice,” Johnson said.

But her friends felt differently and sounded off.

"They start calling her the whore. ‘I'll beat your head in’," Johnson explained.

The 12-year-old was called a racist.

" ‘Just know I don't like you. Better watch your back,’ " Johnson said, reading the messages.

"They told her told her on verbal text that if they see her in the hallway, ‘Watch your back because I'm going to mash your head in,' " she continued.

We read the 12-year-old girl's responses.

"Call me scared all you want because I don't fight. I'm trying to stay out of trouble,” the girl said in the group chat.

"My daughter also sent a bunch of crying emojis asking them to stop. ‘Oh my God, please stop,' ” Johnson pointed out.

“Bullying is not acceptable, and Petersburg City Public Schools takes every report of bullying seriously. Schools work directly with students and parents to resolve each situation,” said Leigh Ann McKelway, spokesperson for Petersburg City Public Schools.

Johnson isn't satisfied. She has kept her daughter at home and wants the bullies gone for good.

"The kids should be expelled. Threats are not, that's not something anyone should live with, no one,” Johnson added.

She says the school has offered to hold a meeting with her and the students involved to try to resolve this. She says if she had her way, she'd transfer her daughter to another school district since there’s only one middle school in Petersburg.

