2 drivers transported to hospital after crash on I-64 E in Louisa

Two drivers are recovering in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa.

Virginia State Police received a call around 10:08 p.m. on Thursday about a vehicle heading westbound on Interstate 64 East. Just minutes later, the driver that was heading the wrong way struck another driver that was heading eastbound.

The crash happened at mile marker 159, near Route 522.

The drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Virginia State Police say one was flown from the scene, while the other was transported by ambulance.

All lanes on Interstate 64 East are closed as a result of the crash. Traffic is getting by using the off and on ramps at Exit 159. Drivers should expect delays.

The crash is still under investigation.

