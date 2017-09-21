Driver flown to VCU after striking tree in Hanover

A driver is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Hanover.

Crews received a call around 8:57 p.m. on Thursday for an accident in the 12000 block of Howards Mill Road, near Tillers Circle. A spokesperson with Hanover Fire says the driver struck a tree.

The driver was flown to VCU Medical Center with critical injuries.

There is no word on whether if the road is still closed or what caused the cash.

