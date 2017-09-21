Facebook turns in ad content to Congress; Sen. Warner 'happy'

Senator Mark Warner gave a response after Facebook says it plans to turn over information on political ads bought by foreign countries.

This comes as the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election continues.

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company will turn over relevant information to Congress.

Senator Warner says he is happy Facebook is cooperating.

"I'm glad to see that Facebook today, has at least initially met those concerns. I'm anxious to take a look at the documents they'll turn over, hopefully, next week. I think there are a lot more questions we have to ask, and that's why we're gonna continue to ask for a public hearing in October," said Warner.

Senator Warner also says he's glad Facebook is going to be more transparent when it comes to political content.

Facebook says it will also continue to investigate.

