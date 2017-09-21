Restaurant Report: Inspector noted live and dead roaches in restaurant

There are more restaurants this week with high numbers of violations in Thursday's Restaurant Report.

An inspector reported finding live and dead roaches in a sushi buffet restaurant. While another restaurant was written up for leaving the tongs in food for 24 hours. That's a problem because, after four hours, bacteria would start growing much faster on the tongs.

Up first, Sushi King and Grill at 9125 West Broad Street in Henrico. It had six priority violations, four priority foundation, and 13 core violations on its last health inspection. The report shows there were live and dead roaches in the facility, several dishes and knives were dirty, and raw shrimp tempura and some foods on the buffet were not kept cold enough. Twelve violations were corrected during the inspection. The inspector returned a month later and still found nine violations. Three were corrected right away, but they were told to continue to clean and treat for pests until the issue is resolved. We spoke with the manager by phone, who tells us the roaches are gone and they're increasing pest control treatments to twice a month. She says they did a lot of cleaning and all problems have been resolved.

Up next, China's Best at 5059 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond, with five priority violations, four priority foundation, and nine core violations. Six were repeated from a previous inspection. The inspector noted tongs were being stored in the chicken and pork containers over 24 hours and food staff touched the trash can, then touched clean tongs. Those and many other violations were corrected on the spot. When the inspector returned three weeks later, all violations were corrected.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Mean Bird. The Mean Bird food truck has aced four health inspections and recently opened a shop at 2227 West Main Street, Richmond, where customers can take out their fried chicken and vegan fried chicken.

