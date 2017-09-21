Police ID Chesterfield man killed in Newport News crash

Charges are pending in the fiery crash in Newport News that killed a 20-year-old Chesterfield man. Nelson Conner Gays was the passenger in the car. The driver survived, and troopers believe alcohol was a factor.

Gays' family hopes other people can learn from this tragedy.

His sister, Alyssa Larkin, is going through treasured photos of her youngest brother. Her favorite is the moment Gays met his only nephew for the first time.

“He loved to read,” said Larkin. “He loved to learn. He definitely marched to the beat of his own drum, but he was a very sweet and caring person."

The photos are for a memorial she wishes nobody in their family has to go through. “We always told each other, like getting off the phone, always I love you,” said Larkin.

They saw him just hours before the fatal crash.

“You wish you could have said more,” said Larkin. “You wish you could have hugged him tighter."

Police say Gays was a passenger in the Jeep when it ran off Interstate 64 near Oyster Point Road around 3:31 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, killing Gays.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Riverside Hospital, where he remains with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not identified the driver, but they say charges are pending. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

"I want to know the answers. I want to know exactly what happened," said Larkin.

But the family also wants to send a clear message to people who think about driving after drinking.

“It can happen. It does happen and it's just not worth it. Call Uber. There are so many other options these days. There's just no excuse," said Larkin.

Gays grew up in Chesterfield and went to James River High School before getting his GED.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Bon Air Baptist, 2531 Buford Road, 23235. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bon Air Baptist, Buford Road, at 4 p.m.

