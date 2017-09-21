Boulevard Bridge to close Saturday due to maintenance

The Boulevard Bridge will be closed on Saturday morning to all traffic.

The bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for bridge deck inspection and maintenance. Only one lane will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is asking drivers to pay attention to signs and to use caution when driving through the work zone.

