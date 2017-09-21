Walmart to offer free health screening event

Walmart will be offering a free health screening event on Saturday in 4,700 stores nationwide, including Richmond.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity learn about health information, such as:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

Free vision screenings in some areas

"This will be the second Walmart Wellness Day for which the company has teamed up with the American Diabetes Association to provide support beyond event day, offering additional support to customers whose screening results indicate a risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association estimates nearly 8 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed. Each Walmart customer who learns of potential risk will be offered the opportunity to receive follow-up information from the ADA. Tens of thousands of customers took advantage of this free service following the previous Walmart Wellness day event in June," a Walmart spokesperson said in a press release.

