VA mother accused of abducting 3 children found in NY

Three children who Portsmouth Police say were abducted by their mother earlier this month have been found in New York.

The mother, 35-year-old Asia Lamb, is in custody facing multiple felony charges, according to WAVY.

Police say Lamb violated terms of a court order for visitation of her children.

Investigators said Lamb picked up the kids on Sept. 8 for visitation, but did not return them for school on Monday, Sept. 11. They contacted her and asked her to return the children, but she refused to do so.

Lamb is still in New York and faces three counts of abduction, on top of outstanding warrants for burglary and assault and battery of a family member.

The children are being returned to Virginia.

