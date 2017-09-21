Portsmouth Police: 3 children abducted by mother

Portsmouth Police need your help to find three children after detectives say they were abducted by their mother.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Asia Lamb and three children: 13-year-old Sincere Samuels, 8-year-old Christian Cole, 6-year-old Lyric Cole.

Investigators say Lamb picked up the kids on Sept. 8 for visitation, but did not return them for school on Monday, Sept. 11. They contacted her and asked her to return the children, but she refused to do so. Now she is charged with three counts of abduction, on top of outstanding warrants for burglary and assault and battery of a family member.

Police released the following descriptions:

Sincere Samuels is a 13-year-old black male who stands approximately 5’2” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. At this time no clothing description is available.

Christian Cole is an 8-year-old black male who stands approximately 4’2” tall and weighs 70 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. At this time no clothing description is available.

Lyric Cole is a 6-year-old black female who stands 4’1” tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At this time no clothing description is available.

Asia M. Lamb is a 35-year-old black female who stands 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At this time no clothing description is available.

If you see any of the children or Asia Lamb, call Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12