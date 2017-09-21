Portsmouth Police: 3 children abducted by mother

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Charges are pending in the fiery crash in Newport News that killed a 20-year-old Chesterfield man.
The woman charged with attempted capital murder in a shooting that injured a Virginia State Police trooper will also be charged in connection to two robberies on Midlothian Turnpike.
The left and right lanes are closed on Interstate 95 South, near Maury Street and Bells Road, in Richmond, are closed due to an accident.
The CSA II: New Confederate States of America will be holding another rally later this year regarding the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.
New charging documents filed Thursday in Lee County say the rape of an Auburn student by a campus transit bus driver on the bus was captured by a bus surveillance camera.
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.
