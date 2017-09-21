Robbery suspect prompts higher security near JTCC in Chester

Charges are pending in the fiery crash in Newport News that killed a 20-year-old Chesterfield man.More >>
Chesterfield police gave an "all clear" to John Tyler Community College in Chester.
Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man killed when a Jeep crashed and was engulfed in flames in Newport News.
Crews were called to the area off Coalboro Road around 12:30 a.m. for the blaze, which caused significant damage to a home in the 16400 block of Clover Hill Road.
Two people face charges in Chesterfield after three children were found in a trunk during a traffic stop on Sept. 15.
