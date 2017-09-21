Robbery suspect prompts higher security near JTCC in Chester

Chesterfield police gave an "all clear" to John Tyler Community College in Chester. The entrances were blocked earlier as Chesterfield authorities searched for a robbery suspect who was last seen running in the direction of the school.

Police told school officials that people could leave the campus, but no one could come onto campus.

Officers say the man robbed the Virginia Credit Union at 13025 Jefferson Davis Highway around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday. The man approached a teller and passed a note demanding money, according to police. The suspect ran from the scene with some money. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, about 6-feet-tall, and about 160 pounds. He had a slender build and a light complexion, according to police, and was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, sunglasses, and was carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone with any information on the man's whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield police 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

