New Confederate States of America to hold another rally

The CSA II: New Confederate States of America will be holding another rally later this year regarding the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue.

The group created a Facebook event for Dec. 2 because they want to come back and hold a rally "the right way."

A member of the group, Tara Brandau, says they did not get a fair chance to protest at the Sept. 16 rally. She says the group feels they were escorted away from the Lee Monument too quickly by police.

She says she feels Richmond police did not treat them fairly. Brandau says when they were escorted away, they were chased by Antifa.

Richmond police are aware of the event.

