3,000 tickets available for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'; event to be livestreamed

Red Light Management is giving away another 3,000 tickets to this weekend's "A Concert for Charlottesville."

The tickets will be available only to those with a UVA or valid photo ID with a current local address. They will be available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the West Gate of Scott Stadium, but you are not allowed to stand in line before that time.

The event will also be livestreamed on several platforms, starting at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12