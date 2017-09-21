Woman charged in trooper shooting faces charges in Va., Carolinas

Karisa Daniels is also suspected in two Midlothian Turnpike robberies. (Source: Richmond Police)

The woman charged with attempted capital murder in a shooting that injured a Virginia State Police trooper is wanted on more charges out of North and South Carolina.

Karisa Shyanne Daniels, 23, of Durham, N.C., faces nine charges out of Wake County, N.C., including simple assault, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, and terrorizing people, which are misdemeanors. She is also facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

She also faces two misdemeanor charges in Granville County, N.C., which include carrying a concealed gun and weapon. She is also facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Myrtle Beach Police reached out and said Daniels faces charges for robbing the Romer's Pizza on Kings Highway on Sept. 4 and the Ocean Dunes Resort on 75th Avenue North on Sept. 10. In those cases, she faces two counts of robbery, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Daniels will also be charged in connection with two robberies in the 6000 block of Midlothian Turnpike that occurred on Sept. 12.

In those incidents, police say the suspected pulled a firearm and demanded money.

No one was injured in the robberies.

Police say Daniels shot and injured Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam late Tuesday after leading police on a chase from Chippenham Parkway to Henrico's West End.

Putnam is expected to be OK.

In the trooper shooting, Daniels also faces a charge of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. More charges are possible.

