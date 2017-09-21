Woman charged in trooper shooting faces charges in Richmond robberies

Karisa Daniels is also suspected in two Midlothian Turnpike robberies. (Source: Richmond Police)

The woman charged with attempted capital murder in a shooting that injured a Virginia State Police trooper will also be charged in connection to two robberies on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say 23-year-old Karisa Shyanne Daniels of Durham, N.C., shot and injured Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam late Tuesday after leading police on a chase from Chippenham Parkway to Henrico's West End.

Putnam is expected to be OK.

On Thursday, police confirmed that Daniels would be charged in two robberies in the 6000 block of Midlothian Turnpike that occurred on Sept. 12.

In those incidents, police say the suspected pulled a firearm and demanded money.

No one was injured in the robberies.

In the trooper shooting, Daniels also faces a charge of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. More charges are possible.

