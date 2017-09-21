2 arrested in Chesterfield after police find 3 children in trunk

Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man killed when a Jeep crashed and was engulfed in flames in Newport News.More >>
Crews were called to the area off Coalboro Road around 12:30 a.m. for the blaze, which caused significant damage to a home in the 16400 block of Clover Hill Road.More >>
Two people face charges in Chesterfield after three children were found in a trunk during a traffic stop on Sept. 15.More >>
Neighbors living near Old Wexham Drive and Chesterfield Meadows say cars are always speeding past a bus stop, where there have been four crashes in the past year.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health will offer free flu shots on Saturday, Sept. 30.More >>
