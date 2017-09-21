2 arrested in Chesterfield after police find 3 children in trunk

Two people face charges in Chesterfield after three children were found in a trunk during a traffic stop on Sept. 15.

Danny and Dulce Baltazar -- who were brother and sister -- were stopped by police in the 9100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for a traffic violation, according to police.

The officer spotted a 9-year-old boy crawling from the vehicle's trunk into the passenger area. Two other children -- a 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy -- were also found in the trunk.

An investigation revealed the children -- who were OK -- had been riding in the trunk.

Dulce Baltazar, the children's mother, was charged with three counts of child endangerment. Danny Baltazar was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving without lights and driving with a revoked license.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12