RVA school joins thousands worldwide to 'Sing Peace Around the World'

The students of Richmond Montessori School will come together with 65,000 other students worldwide on Thursday to "Sing Peace Around the World" for the International Day of Peace.

The song will begin with students in New Zealand, ending 24 hours later in the Hawaiian Islands. Students at the Richmond Montessori School students will sing at 2 p.m.

"Our students dream about changing the world," says Grainne Murray, Head of School. "Like Maria Montessori, we believe in a universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity, and we must fulfill her her dream by preparing students to live and work in an integrated world and to contribute to improving society."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12