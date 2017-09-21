RVA school joins thousands worldwide to 'Sing Peace Around the World'

The woman charged with attempted capital murder in a shooting that injured a Virginia State Police trooper will also be charged in connection to two robberies on Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
The students of Richmond Montessori School will come together with 65,000 other students worldwide on Thursday to "Sing Peace Around the World" for the International Day of Peace.
Richmond Animal Care and Control says a 6-month-old German Shepherd is "a special dog that needs a special home."
This hurricane season has been devastating, but one church with help of a shipping company and the community is stepping up to give in a major way.
The Jefferson Hotel will kick off the holiday season with its 31st annual Tree Lighting on Nov. 27, starting at 5 p.m. with live musical performances.
