Several pigs roam free in Glen Allen

Henrico's Animal Protection confirmed Thursday morning that its office has received phone calls about a pig on the loose in Glen Allen.

An NBC12 viewer sent a reporter photos of the pig, which was near Belva Court off Twin Hickory Road.

"We think that she was a pet and someone just let her go," the viewer wrote. "Everyone has been trying to catch her before she ends up on 295."

NBC12's Kelly Avellino went to Glen Allen and also spotted the pig.

However, a neighbor told Kelly Avellino that there are several pigs roaming the area and that the pigs are wild - no one owns them.

Lt. S.M. Sears with Henrico's Animal Protection urged anyone who comes into contact with the pig "to gently herd the pig into a fenced in area if there is one available. Another option would be to attempt to regularly feed the pig in a designated area to get it accustomed to coming to a specific place."

Sears also suggested using a live dog trap to attempt to capture the pig.

Sears urged residents to not chase the pig.

"It is virtually impossible for anyone to chase and catch a pig that is free roaming," Sears said. "Our officers would be happy to discuss a potential plan of action with anyone in the area that would like to assist."

If anyone has seen any pigs, call Henrico Animal Control at (804) 727-8800.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12