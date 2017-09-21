VA rescue teams begin cleanup efforts in Puerto Rico

Two teams from Virginia are helping clean up in Puerto Rico (Source: Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

Two Virginia-based rescue teams are beginning cleanup efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria roared across the island on Wednesday.

Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue, which includes members of the Henrico Fire Department, posted photos to social media on Wednesday and Thursday of crews cutting down trees and cleaning up at a hotel.

"Everyone is safe," the group posted to Facebook on Wednesday night.

Another Urban Search and Rescue team based in Fairfax also said its crews were safe and were beginning cleanup efforts as well.

Both teams headed to Puerto Rico earlier this week to help the island board up and to firm up emergency preparedness plans.

Hurricane Maria is one of the strongest storms to ever hit Puerto Rico. The Associated Press reports the entire island is without power.

Check out the Virginia teams in action below:

VA-TF1 makes way out of base of operations after a large tree downed by #HurricaneMaria blocked egress. pic.twitter.com/KZdcyp0Niy — VA-TF1 / USA-1 (@VATF1) September 20, 2017

Our team's structural #engineers have kept our members, the facility staff & patrons safe. Their expertise is key to our success & safety. pic.twitter.com/lTrY1xO6Cb — VA-TF1 / USA-1 (@VATF1) September 20, 2017

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12