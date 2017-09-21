Parts of University of Richmond experience power outage

The University of Richmond says power should be restored on Thursday to areas of campus that have been without power since Wednesday morning.

Lora Robins and Gray Court, the Wilton Center and Heilman Dining Center were impacted as a power line failed.

Generators are being used at the dining hall to assure that meals would still be served.

The school says generators are coming to Lora Robins and Gray Court and will be in place mid-morning Thursday.

"Please expect intermittent power outages as crews work to fully restore power to the impacted buildings," UR said on its website.

