Meet King: A 'special dog that needs a special home'

Richmond Animal Care and Control says a 6-month-old German Shepherd is "a special dog that needs a special home."

King, who has been part of a long court case, "has a mild case of mega esophagus so needs to be fed sitting up and have limited water intake management for the rest of his life," RACC posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The post says RACC's officers, vet and the commonwealth's attorney "fought very hard for this pup and we were finally awarded custody."

King needs an owner who "can commit to managing his unique lifestyle," RACC said. "King is great with other dogs and has been around cats and kids."

If you're interested in adopting King, email katelyn.steffener@richmondgov.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12