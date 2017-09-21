NBC12, CW Richmond teaming up with Red Cross to help hurricane victims

NBC12 and CW Richmond are teaming up once again with the Red Cross to help people impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Red Cross volunteers will take donations on the Call 12 lines -- (804) 345-1212 -- from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier this month, viewers helped raise more than $140,000 for hurricane victims.

Click here to donate online.

