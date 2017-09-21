Chesterfield fire crews on scene for hours near Winterpock

Neighbors living near Old Wexham Drive and Chesterfield Meadows say cars are always speeding past a bus stop, where there have been four crashes in the past year.More >>
Crews were called to the area of Clover Hill Road off Coalboro Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The Virginia Department of Health will offer free flu shots on Saturday, Sept. 30.More >>
More than a hundred people came out in Chesterfield on Wednesday night to learn more about and sound off on the proposed Matoaca Mega Site.More >>
Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man killed when a Jeep crashed and was engulfed in flames in Newport News.More >>
