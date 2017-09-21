Play Day RVA: List of events for you to get out and play

More than four dozen partners are teaming up for Play Day RVA on Thursday, a day full of activities for people of all ages.

This day comes after the national nonprofit KaBOOM! named Richmond and surrounding counties earlier this year as a "Playful City."

Check out the list below of groups taking part and click here for full details:

Children's Museum of Richmond

Half-price admission for adults at the Central location on Broad Street. Special programming integrates the National Institute of Play’s Seven Types of Play.

Maymont

Guests of all ages are invited to participate in some mid-day play with staff on the Carriage House Lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawn games will include corn hole, kick ball and badminton, plus Victorian-era activities like croquet and hoops. Admission to the Nature Center at Maymont will be buy one, get one free for the day.

James River Association

At Richmond’s Great Shiplock Park, participants will explore Richmond’s riverfront by canoe with James River Association staff members. This FREE interpretive paddle program begins at 5:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

Project Yoga Richmond

Pay-what-you-can classes that support yoga and mindfulness outreach programs across the Greater Richmond Region. Two Play Day RVA classes are at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association

Join the 2nd Annual Richmond Cornhole for College Tournament at the Capital Ale House in Innsbrook. The event is open to the public, benefits the VRLTA Education Foundation Scholarship Fund, and includes Virginia craft beer and food. Starts at 5 p.m.

Agecroft Hall

Play a game of lawn bowling, walk through a turf maze, learn a 17th century card game, and participate in a variety of fun activities throughout the day. Or, join us after work for extended hours through 7:30 p.m. Guided tours will be offered on the hour.

