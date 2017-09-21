What's Driving You Crazy: Speeders near bus stops in Chesterfield

Residents in the neighborhood off Iron Bridge and Centralia roads reached out to Candice Smith for "What's Driving You Crazy?" to find out what could be done about speeders.

Neighbors living near Old Wexham Drive and Chesterfield Meadows say cars are always speeding past a bus stop, where there have been four crashes in the past year.

Residents there want to see four-way stop signs go up, the Virginia Department of Transportation says the area doesn't meet the requirements for one.

VDOT, however, says it is working with the county to address the residents' concerns.

VDOT has also put up larger 25 mph speed limit signs in the neighborhood.

