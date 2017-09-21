Maria back to a Category 3 hurricane

Hurricane Maria, which had weakened to a Category 2 storm on Wednesday, is back to a Category 3 on Thursday morning.

The storm is packing winds of 115 mph as it starts to move northwest.

By this weekend, Maria is expected to encounter less favorable atmospheric conditions, which will cause steady weakening with the storm.

The track of the center of the storm is expected to remain offshore of the East Coast of the U.S., but coastal areas will likely see high surf, beach erosion and a high risk of rip currents.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12