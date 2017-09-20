Central Virginia families concerned about loved ones impacted by Hurricane Maria

An Ashland family is breathing a sigh of relief after learning their daughter is safe in the Virgin Islands. Sarah Lima is a graduate student at Barry University on St. Croix.

Her parents hadn't heard from her until Wednesday, hours after Hurricane Maria dumped heavy rain and flooding across the island.

"We moved here from Houston. We know about hurricanes. We had the eye of a hurricane go right over our house in Houston once,” said Ed and Barbara Cooper.

It’s why they’re so concerned. Their daughter Sarah is a grad student in the Virgin Islands.

"They're not supposed to be out. They're on curfew down there, but they had gone to where they could get cell phone reception and she called saying, ‘We’re ok,' " Barbara Cooper said.

Her daughter spent the night in the hallway as Hurricane Maria approached.

"With a mattress and just toughed it out. That was all they could do. A neighbor’s house, the house next door lost their roof,” she added.

"One girl said that her classroom was collapsed, and the campus was destroyed,” Ed Cooper said.

There is no confirmation from the university yet on what damage the campus sustained.

"Two hurricanes back to back,” Michael Zajur said.

He represents the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is worried about the effects of Irma and Maria on Puerto Rico.

"When people lose everything and they have to start from scratch, the heartache that they go through,” he said.

People in our area have been calling his office.

"People just want to help. We’re directing people directly to the American Red Cross,” he said.

The Coopers continue to monitor the Virgin Islands, and they are praying Maria will not impact their daughter's graduation come December.

"I'm hoping. I'm hoping. Not after she's worked this hard,” she said.

Forecasters say Maria is the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in eight decades. Also, officials are telling tourists to stay away from the Virgin Islands as they begin to assess the damage.

