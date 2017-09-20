More than 100 people gather for Matoaca Mega Site meeting in Chesterfield

More than a hundred people came out in Chesterfield on Wednesday night to learn more about and sound off on the proposed Matoaca Mega Site.

However, they did not like what they saw, not with the site itself per se, but with the way the meeting was set up.

Organizers had set up "science fair like" booths for people to walk around, learning about different aspects of the project. They really did not make allowances for a lot of people to speak out.

Organizers admitted they did not plan for so many people, but they are promising to address that for next time.

"We had planned to have an open house, where people could go to stations about transportation, planning, schools, roads, the site itself, and they could go to individual stations and get their questions asked. The crowd was too large for that to function properly and that system does not work. So we'll be scheduling a town hall-style meeting next, where we can give a presentation to everybody at once," said Garrett Hart, Chesterfield Director of Economic Development.

The next meeting is set for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on West Hundred Road.

