UPS partners with church to collect items for Harvey relief effort

This hurricane season has been devastating, but one church with help of a shipping company and the community is stepping up to give in a major way.

United Parcel Service (UPS) partnered with St. James Baptist Church to collect items to for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Volunteers have already filled up one trailer with nearly 18,000 pounds of food, water, and brand new clothing and are working on filling up a second trailer.

Once both donated trailers are filled to capacity, UPS will ship the supplies to Texas on Friday free of charge where the items will be distributed to those who need.

While the donated items are for Harvey, relief volunteers tell us they are not stopping there.

"We've made up our mind that we're going to continue to help out with the Baptist General Convention of Virginia," said Reverend Kevin L. Sykes, Pastor of St. James Baptist Church. "We're also helping with Lot Carry to help and assist in any way we can monetarily, so we're in it. We're in it all the way."

"We know Florida needs help. The Caribbean area needs help, so we are not going to stop here. This is phase one of what we're doing, and we're going to move forward to try and help everybody we can," said Thomas Graves, a UPS driver in Richmond.

If you still want to donate supplies for Harvey relief, St. James Baptist will still be collecting items through UPS until Friday at the UPS location in Richmond.

Call St. James Baptist Church at (804) 795-7747 for more information.

