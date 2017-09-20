Man surrenders to police after hiding out in Henrico home for 3 hours

The man, who was hiding out in a home for three hours, was arrested after he surrendered to Henrico police without incident.More >>
The man, who was hiding out in a home for three hours, was arrested after he surrendered to Henrico police without incident.More >>
Karisa Shyanne Daniels of Durham, N.C., is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after a Virginia State Police trooper was shot twice at the end of a police pursuit in Henrico's West End late Tuesday.More >>
Karisa Shyanne Daniels of Durham, N.C., is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after a Virginia State Police trooper was shot twice at the end of a police pursuit in Henrico's West End late Tuesday.More >>
Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that put two high schools on lockdown on Monday afternoon.More >>
Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that put two high schools on lockdown on Monday afternoon.More >>
An NBC12 viewer recently sent video of drivers running through red lights at the intersection of Nuckols Road and Twin Hickory Road in Henrico.More >>
An NBC12 viewer recently sent video of drivers running through red lights at the intersection of Nuckols Road and Twin Hickory Road in Henrico.More >>
Eight teachers from around the state have been named finalists for a teacher of the year award.More >>
Eight teachers from around the state have been named finalists for a teacher of the year award.More >>