Man surrenders to police after hiding out in Henrico home for 3 hours

The man, who was hiding out in a home for three hours, was arrested after he surrendered to Henrico police without incident.

Kenneth Raub was wanted for a probation violation.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday to a home in the 6600 block of Park Avenue to serve a warrant.

Once police attempted to arrest him, officers say the man went into a bedroom. Police believed Raub may have been armed.

No one was injured in the incident, and the traffic flow is back to normal.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12