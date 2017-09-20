Neighborhood Health Watch: Pelvic Floor Disorders

Our topic in this week's Neighborhood Health Watch is pelvic floor disorders. Often, women don’t seek medical care for these conditions because they are embarrassed or may not know there are treatments to help.

Nearly half of all women have bladder control problems that include urinary incontinence, dropped bladders, fecal incontinence, or vaginal prolapse. There are several causes, including childbirth and aging.

Dr. Tovia Smith with Henrico Doctors' Hospital is trying to help women feel more comfortable broaching the subject with their health care provider.

"Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition where one or several organs in the pelvic drop down into the vaginal canal. Many times, women don't even know they have a problem. If you do have symptoms, it causes a woman to feel pressure in the vaginal area or even a painless bulge. That is a prolapse. Incontinence of urine, it's a common condition but it's not normal. That is when you have [a leak] when you don't mean to have [a leak], and you are not actually on the commode voiding. I tell ladies just don't be afraid to bring it up yourself if it doesn't come up in the screening as we can't cover everything in every single visit. Don't be fearful or embarrassed if you think you have a problem and want to address it with your physician," said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith says pelvic floor disorders are bothersome to a woman’s quality of life but they are not life-threatening. She also says there are vaginal exercises and lifestyle changes a person can make and see positive results. Surgery is also an option.

