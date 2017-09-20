Jefferson Hotel announces date for 31st annual tree lighting

The Jefferson Hotel has announced its 31st annual Tree Lighting event!

The hotel will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 27, starting at 5 p.m. with live musical performances. The lighting ceremony will start at 5 45 p.m.

The hotel will remain decorated through Jan. 7, 2018.

For more details about the event and other events at the Jefferson Hotel, visit www.jeffersonhotel.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12