Some Equifax customers were misdirected to phishing website

Things are not looking so great for Equifax.

Some Equifax customers were misdirected to a phishing website by the company itself, according to The Verge.

Tweets from the account signed by "Tim" directed some Twitter users to a fake website instead of Equifax's website. The fake website used a similar URL to Equifax's website. Some of the tweets dated back as far as Sept. 9, but the tweets have since been deleted.

“All posts using the wrong link have been taken down. To confirm, the correct website is https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. We apologize for the confusion,” said a company spokesperson.

This comes after the company revealed on Sept. 7 that a cyber attack potentially compromised information of 143 million customers.

