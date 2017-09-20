Man tries to lure child in car at Hopewell school bus stop

Hopewell police are investigating another case of someone trying to lure a child into a car near a school bus stop. Police say this is not related to the incident that happened in the 2900 block of Maple Street on Sept. 12, but both incidents happened within two miles of each other.

Officers say this incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19 around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Dolin Street. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 13-year-old boy was walking to his school bus stop when he was approached by a car.

According to police, the driver then ordered him to get inside. The boy refused and ran to his sister, who was waiting at the bus stop. The two ran home and called the police.

The car was last seen heading southbound on South 21st Avenue. The vehicle is described as a silver car with chrome rims. It is either a Lincoln Town car, Ford Crown Victoria, or Mercury Grand Marquis.

The suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 25 years old with dreadlocks. Police do not have any more information on his description.

A witness captured the suspect's car during an incident in Chesterfield on Sept. 15, where it was suspiciously in the area of a school bus stop. In that incident, police say no one in the vehicle attempted to come in contact with children.

Police say the 13-year-old boy as the car that approached him on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Senior Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

