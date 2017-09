All lanes are closed on Interstate 64 East on the Shockoe Valley Bridge due to a crash.

The lane closures are affecting traffic on Interstate 95 North and South. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

Rescue is now on the scene at the crash Eastbound I-64 Shockoe Bridge. Use the Nine Mile Exit to access I-64. pic.twitter.com/O9sgYuaHXx — Tracy Lynn (@tracytraffic) September 20, 2017

