Fire showing from roof of two-story apartment building in Richmond

Richmond fire crews say flames were showing from the roof of a two-story apartment building.

The fire happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Cool Lane on Wednesday afternoon. When companies arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy fire in the attic.

The fire has since been marked under control, and there is no word on what caused the fire.

