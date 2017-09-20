Health dept. to offer free flu shots in Colonial Heights

Officers challenge each other for hurricane fundraising

The Virginia Department of Health will offer free flu shots on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School, located at 500 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights. The health district says only 500 doses of the vaccine will be available and will be offered to anyone three years old and older and on a first-come, first-serve basis until 1 p.m. or until the supply runs out.

Insurance is not required.

“Everyone should be vaccinated for influenza annually,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel, M.D., M.P.H. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications, and this on-site clinic offers a fast and efficient way to vaccinate a large number of people in a short time.”

“In addition to providing residents with an opportunity to receive a flu shot, this clinic serves as an opportunity for the health department to work with our community partners to exercise our plans and test our ability to respond to a public health emergency requiring widespread access to vaccine or medication,” said Jonathan Kiser, district emergency coordinator.

Influenza, or “the flu,” is a contagious respiratory disease. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of complications from influenza:

Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season;

Persons 65 years of age and older, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities; and

People with chronic medical conditions including heart, lung, liver and kidney disease, diabetes, asthma, cancer, a weak immune system (including individuals with HIV disease) and anemia.

Call the Colonial Heights Health Department at 804-520-9380 for more information.

