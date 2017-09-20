Mother of children in head-on Prince George ATV crash 'just kept praying'

Police say the two ATVs collided in a field, flipping over.

Four children, severely injured in a head-on crash between two ATVs in Prince George County over the weekend, will survive their injuries.

However, the recovery period will be a long road, said the mother of two of the children, Kristie James.

Prince George County Police say the two ATVs - operated by a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old - collided in a field, flipping over. The 14-year-old was pinned under the vehicle. A 9-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were riding with the 14-year-old and were also injured.

James says her children were with their father, her ex-husband, at the time of the accident. James says her son and daughter - the 14-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl - have serious injuries, including multiple broken bones, lacerations, and a major concussion. The other children suffered broken bones and internal brain bleeding, according to James. The 12-year-old girl was hooked up to a ventilator, initially.

James says her children were with an 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl, riding the ATVs around the property, unsupervised. Her 14-year-old son was driving with his sister and the other girl on the vehicle. The 11-year-old boy was driving the other ATV when the crash occurred.

Only James’ daughter was able to run for help, about three acres to reach family members. The other adults were engaging in a cookout, said James.

James’ children were rushed in an ambulance to VCU Medical Center. The other two children were med-flighted there. James says she received a call about the accident from a family member.

"I just kept praying to God, 'Please, please, I hope they are alive,'" said James.

James is now urging all parents to take caution about allowing children to operate ATVs, even though it is legal, depending on their age and type of ATV.

"All I can say is to any parent out there, please teach your children about these kinds of things," continued James.

NBC12’s Kelly Avellino will have a full report at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12