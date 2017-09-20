Wawa to replace Bill's Barbecue near Diamond

Another Wawa is coming to the city of Richmond. This one is going up near the Diamond on the Boulevard.

Construction has started on the site of the old Bill's Barbecue restaurant. The property owner says the store plans to open in the middle of next year.

The station will go up as the debate continues over the future of The Diamond and areas of North Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12